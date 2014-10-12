senso info

Twitter Fishbowl

Twitter Fishbowl icon twitter social fishbowl blue tweet fish
I put the twitter bird in a fish bowl because I guess Twitter is a bit like a fishbowl?

I don't fucking know, lads. I'm just trying to make icons

Posted on Oct 12, 2014
