Miki Imoto

Subject00 Mobile App

Miki Imoto
Miki Imoto
  • Save
Subject00 Mobile App mobile app app clean simple
Download color palette

For the past month I've been working on a mobile app designed for iOS and it's just recently gone into development. :)

View all tags
Posted on Oct 12, 2014
Miki Imoto
Miki Imoto
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Miki Imoto

View profile
    • Like