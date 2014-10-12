Hervé Marmillot

Los Angeles

Hervé Marmillot
Hervé Marmillot
  • Save
Los Angeles typography handmade handlettering calligraphy
Download color palette

I made a few typography works to illustrate my trip on the west coast of the US, feel free to comment !

View all tags
Posted on Oct 12, 2014
Hervé Marmillot
Hervé Marmillot

More by Hervé Marmillot

View profile
    • Like