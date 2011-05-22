Flex-switch

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Inspired by Matias Gallipoli's shot Milky Volume...
Normally switches are fixed in balance , one side pressed, the other is lifted. That's not the case with Flex-switches... they just mimic the appearance of classic switches, but with the use of rubber, only the beveled side deflates.