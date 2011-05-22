contrastblack Studio

Flex-switch

Flex-switch elements ui bright switch white orange
Inspired by Matias Gallipoli's shot Milky Volume...

Normally switches are fixed in balance , one side pressed, the other is lifted. That's not the case with Flex-switches... they just mimic the appearance of classic switches, but with the use of rubber, only the beveled side deflates.

Milky volume
Rebound of
Milky Volume
By Matias Gallipoli
Posted on May 22, 2011
