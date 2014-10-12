Hatchers

Hand-drawn icons for HELOHOLO.COM

hand-drawn hand-drawn icons sketch draw doodle unicorn blog
Olly redesigned his personal website and drew these cute icons for main menu bar.

Check out his updated website – heloholo.com

Posted on Oct 12, 2014
