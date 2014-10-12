Miguel Ángel Avila

Icon set · Bacánika

Icon set · Bacánika
Download color palette

A while ago Bacánika changes its looks, giving me the opportunity to design some icons for them.

It was really exciting being able to collaborate in its new appearance.

Take a look at the rest of icons I created!

Please look at the 2x version (:

Posted on Oct 12, 2014
