Simple Music Player Ui

music app
A piece of work for a friend, still very much WIP. He is currently installing a group of touch screens within his new house and needed a skin designed for it. I will be moving on to design the heating system, lighting and other entertainment displays. (Hooper is his last name) . The Working title is Hooper HQ :)

Posted on Oct 12, 2014
