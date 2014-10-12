Aurora L. Lillo

paper plane

Aurora L. Lillo
Aurora L. Lillo
  • Save
paper plane paper plane blue light fly wind origami
Download color palette

This is the main element of the 404 error page that I designed for a company whose purpose are the practices and language courses in foreign countries.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 12, 2014
Aurora L. Lillo
Aurora L. Lillo

More by Aurora L. Lillo

View profile
    • Like