Barbara Haupt

Logo WIP

Barbara Haupt
Barbara Haupt
  • Save
Logo WIP logo wip sun solar photovoltaik photovoltaics
Download color palette

This is a new project of mine I started working on. Tried an alternative approach of logo design for a photovoltaics company. What do you think?

View all tags
Posted on Oct 12, 2014
Barbara Haupt
Barbara Haupt

More by Barbara Haupt

View profile
    • Like