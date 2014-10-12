Alex Coven

Type & Icon Expansion

Decided to mix my love for typography and Icon design with an expansion to my previous transportation icon set. I want to achieve an aesthetic that supports the icon partnered with this shot. Hopefully more of these to come :]

https://dribbble.com/shots/1263672-30-Transportation-Linecon-Set?list=users&offset=17

Posted on Oct 12, 2014
