Darrin Maier

Candy Head

Darrin Maier
Darrin Maier
  • Save
Candy Head vector pink vectors head person people
Download color palette

Candy head done in Adobe CC. A little experimentation.

Found here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/20453157/Candy-Head-

View all tags
Posted on Oct 12, 2014
Darrin Maier
Darrin Maier

More by Darrin Maier

View profile
    • Like