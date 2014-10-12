Dan Kletter

Patterns 5

Bill Kouligas posted a photo of a diagram from an old manuscript on Twitter and I felt the geometric pattern the diagram revealed would make a great LP cover someday.

Posted on Oct 12, 2014
