Jitterbug Joint Logo logo 1940 typography
Logo for a 1940's themed jazz nightclub. Inspiration drawn from billboards and theatre facades of the era. Massive thanks to the Lost Type Co-Op and Ryan Clark for Liberator! Full view: http://www.cl.ly/6zNA

Posted on May 22, 2011
