Jackson 5 Logo / Reinterpretation

Jackson 5 Logo / Reinterpretation logo lettering typography brand jackson 5 michael jackson amp texture mesh heart
Created this as part of SkillShare class project. Here I took a stab at redesigning the Jackson 5 logo as a guitar amplifier brand. Honestly this was really just for fun :)

Posted on Oct 12, 2014
