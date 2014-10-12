Tyler Rogers

Archival Water Bottle

Archival Water Bottle badge logo americana oregon clothing mockup heritage american
Fortunate enough to do some freelance work for Archival Clothing. They're an awesome USA made brand out of Oregon selling killer bags and outerwear. Definitely check them out. Not sure if this design will be used, but had a blast coming up with some new stuff.

Posted on Oct 12, 2014
