Buttons for an upcoming game

Buttons for an upcoming game game 2d games unity graphics fly buttons button pixelate pixel minecraft
These are the buttons for an android + iOS game I'm almost done with. Hope you like these :)

The game's site link-

http://www.fahmid.com/canyouevenglide/
https://www.behance.net/wip/794673/1457773

Posted on Oct 12, 2014
