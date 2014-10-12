Manish Bisht

Order Status

Manish Bisht
Manish Bisht
  • Save
Order Status
Download color palette

Hi Dribbblers,
I am working on an App based on online ordering food. I would like to share a 'order status screen' with you all. Hope you like it.

Posted on Oct 12, 2014
Manish Bisht
Manish Bisht

More by Manish Bisht

View profile
    • Like