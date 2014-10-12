Amber Alvarez

Thanks for Reaching Out critter forest ink middle watercolor
I've made a personal pledge to do more of my work by hand - the goal being to be 90% by hand on most art this time next year. So far I've made a lot of progress from what was 90% computer four months ago.

Posted on Oct 12, 2014
