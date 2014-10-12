🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Hi and Nice Sunday to you .. i clean the place today and wanted to share it with you.
- you can see iphone 5 and 6
- ipad retina and mini retina 4g
- imac 27 3,4, 32 go ram ( got it for free to expensive )
- macbook pro 13" retina ( cannot move with you )
- One plus one phone ( yeah i do android stuff too )
- my pantone and magnifier ( i love print )
- power mate knob ( as cute as useless )
- Triangle speakers ( huge sound )
- 54 Pencil ( my daughter use it )
- Patchwork of pics tooled in NYC with my wife
This is pretty all i use for working , now you know a little bit of me .
If you need feedback on these products don't hesitate ..
Have a nice week
Voila
