Hi and Nice Sunday to you .. i clean the place today and wanted to share it with you.

- you can see iphone 5 and 6

- ipad retina and mini retina 4g

- imac 27 3,4, 32 go ram ( got it for free to expensive )

- macbook pro 13" retina ( cannot move with you )

- One plus one phone ( yeah i do android stuff too )

- my pantone and magnifier ( i love print )

- power mate knob ( as cute as useless )

- Triangle speakers ( huge sound )

- 54 Pencil ( my daughter use it )

- Patchwork of pics tooled in NYC with my wife

This is pretty all i use for working , now you know a little bit of me .

If you need feedback on these products don't hesitate ..

Have a nice week

Voila

You can Follow me on twitter!

www.beasty.me