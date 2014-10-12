This is another illustration of the Hiroshima Peace Memorial (Hiroshima heiwa kinenhi), which is also known as the Genbaku Dôme and is part of the Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima. It was designed by the Czech architect Jan Letzel and was primarily used for arts and educational exhibitions. Today it serves as a memorial to the victims of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima (6 August 1945, the building is located close to ground zero).

Usually I try to write down some bits and pieces about the whys and whats of an illustration. This time it is hard for me to do so, because there is so much I could tell you about this, what feelings I relate. To cut a long story short, stadning in front of this building has been one of my weakest and yet strongest moments as a human being - and even today the pictures burst me into shivers...

So I wanted to illustrate these ruins as sort of a statement and I hope mankind has learned something from what has happened (sadly enough that it does not seem like that at all).

I attached the original size of the illustration, just in case that anyone is interested in it.

Thank you very much for your time, have a nice day.