Smashing Magazine (Vitaly Friedman)

HTML5 Prom Queen, XHTML Chess Club Captain

Smashing Magazine (Vitaly Friedman)
Smashing Magazine (Vitaly Friedman)
  • Save
HTML5 Prom Queen, XHTML Chess Club Captain html5 html xhtml
Download color palette

An illustration by Tom Giannatasio for his recent article "Relationship Engineering: Designing The Happily Ever After" (http://www.smashingmagazine.com/2011/05/20/relationship-engineering-designing-the-happily-ever-after/).

View all tags
Posted on May 22, 2011
Smashing Magazine (Vitaly Friedman)
Smashing Magazine (Vitaly Friedman)

More by Smashing Magazine (Vitaly Friedman)

View profile
    • Like