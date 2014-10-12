Landing Page: Czech Your Business

Hey dribbblers,

I was asked by a few colleagues (translators) whom I work with to make a little landing page to promote our cooperation. Basically, it's the folks with CZ in their language combination that you will find on our website: http://pwl.berlin/en/the-sky-is-the-limit/text-translations/

So this landing page (with the project name Czech Your Business) is about just that: Services for companies that want to enter the Czech market. And to give this project a face, you'll find my name there and that of the person whom we designated as initial contact for this group of translators.

It's a simple page with some testimonials and a contact form. It doesn't need more than this, does it? :)

Feedback appreciated. Or maybe even a little heart.

Have a nice sunday evening!

Tanya

PS: Here's the link: http://czechyourbusiness.com