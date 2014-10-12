Landing Page: Czech Your Business

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey dribbblers,
I was asked by a few colleagues (translators) whom I work with to make a little landing page to promote our cooperation. Basically, it's the folks with CZ in their language combination that you will find on our website: http://pwl.berlin/en/the-sky-is-the-limit/text-translations/
So this landing page (with the project name Czech Your Business) is about just that: Services for companies that want to enter the Czech market. And to give this project a face, you'll find my name there and that of the person whom we designated as initial contact for this group of translators.
It's a simple page with some testimonials and a contact form. It doesn't need more than this, does it? :)
Feedback appreciated. Or maybe even a little heart.
Have a nice sunday evening!
Tanya
PS: Here's the link: http://czechyourbusiness.com