Snowball Identity

This is the first pure identity project in ages where I've personally designed all the way through. I worked with the Squanda team to create the identity from the ground up for Snowball, an Android app that brings all of your message inboxes into one convenient place.

Sometimes the wee yeti is shown with a full body and often it's as a disembodied floating head... which makes the perfectly circular shape very convenient.

Try out the app for Android here:
http://www.trysnowball.com/

Posted on Oct 12, 2014
