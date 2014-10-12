Snowball Identity

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
This is the first pure identity project in ages where I've personally designed all the way through. I worked with the Squanda team to create the identity from the ground up for Snowball, an Android app that brings all of your message inboxes into one convenient place.
Sometimes the wee yeti is shown with a full body and often it's as a disembodied floating head... which makes the perfectly circular shape very convenient.
Try out the app for Android here:
http://www.trysnowball.com/