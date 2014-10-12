Urban Sandén

The edit menu has been slightly redesigned. Now you can visit link directly on the icon to the left, and to the right you'll find the edit menu. Added "Go to this list" for easy access to the other links in the list.

Posted on Oct 12, 2014
