Stu Greenham

SVG Path Animation

Stu Greenham
Stu Greenham
  • Save
SVG Path Animation typography loader effects svg animation
Download color palette

Created this simple svg path animation for my portfolio loading screen.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 12, 2014
Stu Greenham
Stu Greenham

More by Stu Greenham

View profile
    • Like