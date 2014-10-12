Joker – a card game for 2-4 players, goal of the game – score maximum points in a large number of cards are dealt, using existing card on hands. In each of the cards are dealt, the players need to win a certain number of tricks, playing "in a closed" invisible to other players cards.

More animations on Behance: http://be.net/gallery/18933669/Joker-Card-Game

P.S. @brkv thanks for the invite