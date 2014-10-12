Bike In Sketch

I've been testing Sketch app from Bohemian Coding. Trying to see if it can replace illustrator in my workflow. So I tried to redraw my bicycle to see how it goes.

You can download the .sketch file here:

http://photoindra.com/images/temp/2014/bike_01.sketch

TIP for Sketch users:

If you select an object and hold ⌘+ALT you can drag it around without need to reselect it.

God I miss this feature in illustrator. Is there any way to move things there that are already selected without reselecting every time?