Bike In Sketch

I've been testing Sketch app from Bohemian Coding. Trying to see if it can replace illustrator in my workflow. So I tried to redraw my bicycle to see how it goes.
You can download the .sketch file here:
http://photoindra.com/images/temp/2014/bike_01.sketch
TIP for Sketch users:
If you select an object and hold ⌘+ALT you can drag it around without need to reselect it.
God I miss this feature in illustrator. Is there any way to move things there that are already selected without reselecting every time?