Milkman Sound

Milkman Sound vintage electronics sound
This is a design for a friend who wanted a logo for his new tube amplifier company here in San Francisco. He's specializing in pedal steel guitar amplifiers made of high quality NOS vintage components.

Posted on May 22, 2011
