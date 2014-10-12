Wheels For Humanity Logo

Working on a refreshed brand identity for a non-profit organization working to increase access to mobility for children, teens and adults with physical disabilities in developing countries.

I wanted to use the beauty of the circle and show it in a dynamic flowing way, quite like this young fresh organization. The components of the circular shape represent the core areas of the Wheels for Humanity's impact, such as mobility, empowerment, therapy and advocacy. Neue Haas Grotesk font greatly compliments the mark and carries the personality that make the organization.