Connor Gillette

Pencil Preview

Connor Gillette
Connor Gillette
  • Save
Pencil Preview wip pencil yellow wood ticonderoga graphite metal plain
Download color palette

I haven't used Photoshop lately as I've been busy with finals. I decided to make a simple pencil icon. It's not quite finished yet, but it's close enough that I thought I could post it.
The shadow isn't part of the icon, that's just my lame attempt at a preview...

View all tags
Posted on May 22, 2011
Connor Gillette
Connor Gillette

More by Connor Gillette

View profile
    • Like