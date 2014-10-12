Haldas

Hong Kong man graphic design illustration image man drawing black character painting character design graphic design hand drawn
With respect for brave people from Hong Kong and Umbrella Revolution, my yesterday's inktober drawing.

I make drawings each second day, so it's actually half-inktober. Technic: indian ink and brushes.

