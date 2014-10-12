Adam Amran

Personal website in the making

I have decided to do a complete overhaul of my current (very very much) outdated website - here's a little sneak peak from it.
Instead of showing off meaningless mockups of homepages I aim to explain how I work and what my experiences are.
It'll hopefully be out by the end of the year, but you know how it is with personal sites :)

Posted on Oct 12, 2014
