Tea ceremony Cups

Tea ceremony Cups pottery raku black raku cup tea ceremony handmade
Two Handmade cups for tea ceremony, made with a modern spin on the old japanese black raku technique. In order to make this i fired the cup inside another clay container with charcoal, in the pottery kiln.

Posted on Oct 12, 2014
