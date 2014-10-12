Martin David

Everything Electric Studio

Everything Electric Studio illustration vector synthesizer flat icon instrument vintage drumcomputer mixer
hey its sunday!

added some more instruments to my phantasy studio...also played a little bit with the colors.

As mentioned before I want to gain some illustration experience.
Just exploring different styles, colors etc. You may notice I had some inspiration from other dribbble illustrators here and there;-)

