No Sleep

I promised a friend I would spend a week prototyping all of his half-baked app ideas. This one is called No Sleep. It's a geo-fenced alarm clock. It doesn't go off until you reach your destination. Good for not falling asleep on the N train I suppose.

Posted on Oct 12, 2014
