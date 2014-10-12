Grace Molteni

BURGER VISION

Grace Molteni
Grace Molteni
  • Save
BURGER VISION illustration drawing linework geometric vector burger food wip
Download color palette

Beginning components of a WIP illustrated type project

View all tags
Posted on Oct 12, 2014
Grace Molteni
Grace Molteni
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Grace Molteni

View profile
    • Like