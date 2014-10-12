Dave Gamez

Drawlloween No. 09 Werewolf

Dave Gamez
Dave Gamez
  • Save
Drawlloween No. 09 Werewolf maya modo werewolf design illustration character 3d drawlloween character design
Download color palette

I entered the 31 days drawing challenge "Drawlloween" for practice and fun, i'll be uploading one 3D illustration daily during the month of October, here's No. 09 Werewolf

http://instagram.com/davegamez

Dave Gamez
Dave Gamez

More by Dave Gamez

View profile
    • Like