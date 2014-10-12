Dave Wells

Dave Wells
Dave Wells
Ultra Vandal type typography paper paper art
In the process of updating my site, and thought I should put up some paper type. I totally forgot I'd been doing these guys, might have to look into doing them & making them a little more rich along the way.

You can see some of the other stuff at www.davewells.com.au

Ultra Vandal
By Dave Wells
Posted on Oct 12, 2014
Dave Wells
Dave Wells

