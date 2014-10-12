Moka Collective
Interaction animation shaking hands congratulations happy friendly retro joy hand shake partners vintage
Animated assets made for an online presentation.

Check out the full presentation at Behance: http://bit.ly/1hN4RRA

Digital agency focused on branding, UI/UX design, web & apps
