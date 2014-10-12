Interaction

Our job was to rethink the brand to make it stand out in front of its competitors. We did so by changing its communication tone into a much more friendly voice, while keeping all the serious-business-related aspects of the solution.

Besides changing their actual words, we created an entire set of as-cute-as-you-can-get characters that embody different types of roles and their common scenarios.

We also developed all the imagery, contents, website, animations and promotional material (brochures, documents, etc) from scratch.

--

Check out the full presentation at Behance: http://bit.ly/1hN4RRA