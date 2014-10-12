Moka Collective

Interaction

Our job was to rethink the brand to make it stand out in front of its competitors. We did so by changing its communication tone into a much more friendly voice, while keeping all the serious-business-related aspects of the solution.

Besides changing their actual words, we created an entire set of as-cute-as-you-can-get characters that embody different types of roles and their common scenarios.

We also developed all the imagery, contents, website, animations and promotional material (brochures, documents, etc) from scratch.

Check out the full presentation at Behance: http://bit.ly/1hN4RRA

