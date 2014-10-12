max lin

Farm At Hand New Logo

Farm At Hand New Logo logo farmathand agriculture farming
Hi dribbblers, I am currently working on the new logo for my current job. It's a farm management SaaS. After tons of variation, finally we have agree on a direction. I would really love to have your opinion on the top two logo. The bottom is the type that I intend to use. Critiques are welcome. Note: The colour are stripped down in order to concentrate on the form itself.

Posted on Oct 12, 2014
