Farm At Hand New Logo

Hi dribbblers, I am currently working on the new logo for my current job. It's a farm management SaaS. After tons of variation, finally we have agree on a direction. I would really love to have your opinion on the top two logo. The bottom is the type that I intend to use. Critiques are welcome. Note: The colour are stripped down in order to concentrate on the form itself.