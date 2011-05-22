Dann Petty

product placement

product placement homepage gui lighting data texture type
hey guys, looking for some feedback on this. i'm not one to show a laptop or something in my designs, but it looked too sweet to pass up. this is the landing page that features a web product about data. shown is the upper portion of a very long, fun detailed page.

i'm imagine this turning into video. so somewhere i'll add a play button and this whole top portion (gray area) will be a video, not just the computer screen, but the entire area.

also, not sure if you can see it at this size, but i have little data illustrations coming out the back of the screen to add character to this simple layout.

thoughts?

Posted on May 22, 2011
