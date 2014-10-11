Alex Berkowitz

Parallax Logo Preview

Alex Berkowitz
Alex Berkowitz
Hire Me
  • Save
Parallax Logo Preview parallax game logo
Download color palette

At some point I decided to take a break from asset modeling and...model an asset. I know, I'm weird. Anyway, I started working on a logo for the game that we could use in presentations and promotional materials and whatnot. I'm sure it will go through more iterations in the future but for now I should focus more on more important work.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 11, 2014
Alex Berkowitz
Alex Berkowitz
Designer of stuff, Maker of things
Hire Me

More by Alex Berkowitz

View profile
    • Like