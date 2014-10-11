Jo Albright

Broken Wing

Jo Albright
Jo Albright
  • Save
Broken Wing app ios logo illustration bird
Download color palette

Logo & character illustration for an app I released. https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/broken-wing-help-him-fly/id887315160?mt=8

View all tags
Posted on Oct 11, 2014
Jo Albright
Jo Albright

More by Jo Albright

View profile
    • Like