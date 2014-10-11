Paul Beveridge

Custom Tattoo Lettering

Making corrections on a some custom tattoo lettering I drew up for my good buddy @Jesse Spencer

The work, while free, is way overdue, so I'm hoping to get this done in my free time sometime soon. I'll post the entire graphic when I'm done.

Oct 11, 2014
Letters & Illustrations
