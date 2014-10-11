🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Making corrections on a some custom tattoo lettering I drew up for my good buddy @Jesse Spencer
The work, while free, is way overdue, so I'm hoping to get this done in my free time sometime soon. I'll post the entire graphic when I'm done.