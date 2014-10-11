Zilligen Design Studio

Sea Lion

Zilligen Design Studio
Zilligen Design Studio
Hire Me
  • Save
Sea Lion sealion sports logo animal
Download color palette

Little fun on a Saturday afternoon.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 11, 2014
Zilligen Design Studio
Zilligen Design Studio
An agile sports branding design boutique.
Hire Me

More by Zilligen Design Studio

View profile
    • Like