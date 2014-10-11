Pine Cove Conferences Brochure

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
People attend conferences throughout the year at the various camps that Pine Cove operates. While at the camps, people instagram their experiences. We thought that using the actual photos that people shared would be a great way to promote Pine Cove's conferences. The only real hurdle was getting permission from every instagrammer (not a small feat!)