Pine Cove Conferences Brochure grid square brochure instagram clean simple white
People attend conferences throughout the year at the various camps that Pine Cove operates. While at the camps, people instagram their experiences. We thought that using the actual photos that people shared would be a great way to promote Pine Cove's conferences. The only real hurdle was getting permission from every instagrammer (not a small feat!)

Posted on Oct 11, 2014
