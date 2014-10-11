Personal portfolio (WIP!)

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
A work-in-progress redesign of my personal web design portfolio. I wanted something cleaner than my current site, and this is better, but I'm not sure yet so I'd love feedback!!!
For example, I don't like how it feels as if all my individual pieces of work are just one big piece, so I'd like some obvious separation, but I'm scared of adding too much as I want this to be clean and understated. I want the work can speak for itself instead of pouring on unnecessary visual embellishments just to show off.