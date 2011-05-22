Kubilay Sapayer

On stage - Ad Banner

Kubilay Sapayer
Kubilay Sapayer
Hire Me
  • Save
On stage - Ad Banner onstage icon yuunoooo
Download color palette

a simple ad banner for on stage app by @fabiankr (follow him!)

View all tags
Posted on May 22, 2011
Kubilay Sapayer
Kubilay Sapayer
UI / UX Designer, Illustrator from The Netherlands
Hire Me

More by Kubilay Sapayer

View profile
    • Like