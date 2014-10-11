Shores Camp - Letterpressed Surfboards

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Every kid that comes to the Shores summer camp leaves with a certificate that points out their very best character qualities. It used to be a flimsy piece of dull paper stock with four-color printing. The media team put their minds to it this year and decided that letterpressed surfboards on thick card stock would be so much better!
Credits:
Graphic Design: Kristen Marks
Creative Direction: Brad Wofford