Shores Camp - Letterpressed Surfboards

Every kid that comes to the Shores summer camp leaves with a certificate that points out their very best character qualities. It used to be a flimsy piece of dull paper stock with four-color printing. The media team put their minds to it this year and decided that letterpressed surfboards on thick card stock would be so much better!

Credits:

Graphic Design: Kristen Marks
Creative Direction: Brad Wofford

Posted on Oct 11, 2014
